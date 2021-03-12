MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High School made short work of its volleyball match here Thursday, March 11, finishing off Nixyaawii in straight sets (25-16, 25-11, 25-20).
The Pioneers (3-1 record) took advantage of strong serving, as both Cambree Chester and Madi Perkins finished the match with three aces while Emma Leber added one of her own.
Leber also scored 12 kills and made three blocks, and Chester dished 20 assists.
Darby Rhoads added five kills and 11 digs for Mac-Hi, and Kadey Brown hustled on 12 digs.
"The ladies played very well tonight," Mac-Hi coach Lucy Deal said. "They communicated and executed everything we have worked on all week.
"I just seem to get more proud as the season progresses."