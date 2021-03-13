MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High School's volleyball team gutted out a five-set victory over visiting Irrigon Saturday in the Mac-Hi gym, 28-26, 12-25, 8-25, 25-23, 16-14.
The Pioneers were statistically paced by Cambree Chester with 14 assists, Emma Leber with 10 kills and seven blocks, Darby Rhoads with six kills, and Kadey Brown with four aces and 22 digs.
"I got a little worried in sets two and three, but the ladies fought back hard in sets four and five," Mac-Hi coach Lucy Deal said. "(I was) Especially proud of the hard work from our swing players!"
The Pioneers' next scheduled match is Wednesday at Hermiston.