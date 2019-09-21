MADRAS, Ore. — As Mac-Hi football coach Gary Robertson put it afterwards, “We did our best to make a nailbiter out of it, that’s for sure!”
In the end, the Pioneers did wind up on the winning end of a 14-12 decision over Philomath here on Friday night.
Mac-Hi and Philomath, playing on a neutral field in Madras, with the Pioneers the home team, played to a scoreless first half.
In the third quarter, though, Mac-Hi senior running back Marcel Brinkley took a 20-yard scamper for a Pioneers touchdown.
The 2-point conversion put Mac-Hi up 8-0, and the Pioneers added to that early in the fourth when Brinkley punched in his second TD of the night.
The missed extra point made it 14-0, and then the Warriors decided to make more of a game of it.
Philomath took it in for a touchdown to pull within 14-6 with the missed extra point.
The Warriors then covered an onside kick, only to have the Pioneers defense pick it off.
But a penalty backed Mac-Hi up, and the Pioneers went for it on fourth-and-3 and didn’t get it.
Philomath then took advantage of a miracle pass to the Mac-Hi 4, with the ball bouncing off Pioneer defenders right into a Warrior’s hands, Robertson said.
Philomath punched the ball in, but couldn’t convert the 2-point pass conversion and Mac-Hi left with the victory.
“Defensively, we bent but didn’t break,” Robertson said.
And, after a tough loss to Madras at home to open the season, and a rough outing at Tillamook last week, he said it was good for his team to get a victory.
“They acted as though we won the Super Bowl!” Robertson said.
Mac-Hi quarterback Wyatt Gilmore was 6-of-10 passing for 111 yards.
“I was really happy to finally get him his first win,” Robertson said of his two-year starter.
Brinkley ended up with 120 rushing yards and the two TDs, while Kiez White added 63 yards “behind a strong offensive line performance,” Robertson said.
Dylan Quist led the defense with six tackles, while also gaining 57 yards rushing.
“It’s nice to finally get a win,” Robertson said. “We got through Murderers’ Row, Madras and Tillamook are very, very good squad. And it’s nice to go up against a team that doesn’t have 60 kids on the sidelines!” he said. “It’s a refreshing change.”
The Pioneers head back to Madras for another neutral-site game against Siuslaw at 4 p.m. on Saturday.