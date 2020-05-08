MILTON-FREEWATER — The Milton-Freewater Unified School District has hired Jorge Estrada as the new head football coach at McLoughlin High School for the 2020-21 school year, superintendent Aaron Duff said in a release.
Estrada will start in his new position on July 1.
Estrada has been the coordinator of the youth football league in Milton-Freewater for the last four years, and was the head football coach at Central Middle School last year.
“This is an exciting challenge for me, and it’s a program I really want to work on strengthening and growing as we move forward,” Estrada said.
“Jorge has a passion for football and for recruiting players for Milton-Freewater,” Duff said. “It will be fun to see the success the program has in the future.”
Estrada fills the position after former coach Gary Robertson left after last season.
Estrada moved to Milton-Freewater 13 years ago from Long Beach, California.
“Trust me, I want to win more than anything, but that’s not everything that’s important in sports,” Estrada said.