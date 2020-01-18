REDMOND, Ore. — The McLoughlin High School wrestling team went to Redmond, Ore., on Friday and Saturday for the 2020 Oregon Wrestling Classic.
As a team, the Pioneers went 1-4.
Mac-Hi lost to Tillamook in their first matchup of the weekend with a team score of 67-12.
Ethan Jones (106-pound weight class) and Jesse Jones (145) claimed Mac-Hi's only points as a short-handed Pioneer lineup had to forfeit four matches.
Estacada defeated Mac-Hi 55-24 in the second dual, though Jesse Jones, Aysia Quigg, and Andy Ceja all claimed Pioneer wins by falls.
Philomath then defeated Mac-Hi 58-12 in the third of five duals.
Ethan Jones lost via a fall 44 seconds into his match, while Jesse Jones and Isaac Wood both won on falls for Mac-Hi's only points.
In Mac-Hi's quarterfinal dual, Molalla defeated Mac-Hi 54-24.
Jesse Jones claimed his fourth victory as he ended the weekend undefeated, while Ceja and Tanner Wells both picked up victories in this dual.
Mac-Hi won its final dual as they took down Marshfield 51-18.
Mac-Hi wrestling are next in action on Thursday, Jan. 23 as they go to Baker with weigh-ins start at 5 p.m. with the first match starting at 6 p.m.