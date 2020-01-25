La GRANDE, Ore. — An upset bid by the McLoughlin High School girls basketball team fell short here on Friday, as La Grande rallied to hand the Pioneers a 62-53 loss in the Greater Oregon League.
Mac-Hi came out of the first quarter with a 15-14 lead thanks to Courtney Breeding hitting the only 3-pointer in the opening minutes.
La Grande came back in the second quarter, forcing Mac-Hi into foul trouble.
The Pioneers managed to stay in the game, however, as La Grande only converted only 6-of-9 from the free-throw line in the second quarter, and Mac-Hi went into the locker room only behind 31-26.
Daniela Angel led the Pioneers out of the break with eight points in the third quarter, on her way to a team-high 21 for the game, but La Grande extended its lead to 46-38 heading into the fourth.
Mac-Hi never let up however, closing the gap to within four with 30 seconds left despite two Pioneers, Victoria Garcia and Darby Rhoads, having fouled out.
But La Grande converted all four of its free throws in the final seconds to secure the win.
Mac-Hi head coach Chris Bryant said, "Our girls played extremely well. Even though we lost, it is one of the best games our girls could have played. I’m extremely proud of the work they have put in to continue their growth as basketball players."
Mac-Hi girls return to action on Thursday, Jan. 20 as they host Stanfield at 5:30 p.m.
La Grande 62, McLoughlin 53
McLOUGHLIN (53) — Angel 21, Breeding 9, Leber 8, Rhoads 7, Rencken 4, Garcia 2, Hernandez 2.
La GRANDE (62) — Dunlap 18, Collman 16, Neer 6, Williams 6, Reagon 5, Rinker 5, Chamberlin 4, Hutchens 2.
Mac-Hi;15;11;12;15;—;53
La Grande;14;17;15;16;—;62
3-pt field goals — Mac-Hi 3 (Angel 3), La Grande 2 (Collman 2). Fouls — Mac-Hi 21, La Grande 16. Fouled out — Mac-Hi (Garcia, Rhoads). Technical Fouls — La Grande (Chamberlin).