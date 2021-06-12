MILTON-FREEWATER — The McLoughlin High School girls basketball team jumped out to a 16-0 lead after one quarter Saturday, June 12, and rolled to a 41-23 victory over Umatilla in the Mac-Hi gym.
On Friday the Pioneers, now 6-and-0, nipped host Riverside, 34-32, in Boardman.
Brooke Ellis drained two 3-point attempts and Nichole Rencken a pair of deuces during Saturday's opening quarter.
To its credit, Umatilla closed to within 10, 24-14, at halftime.
The Vikings tallied the first basket of the third quarter before Mac-Hi reclaimed control with an 8-0 run.
Rencken led the Pioneers with 15 points - eight of which were scored in period three.
"I was thrilled with our defense," Mac-Hi coach Chris Bryant said. "We had a little letdown in the second quarter, but bounced back. We gave up nine points in the other three quarters. That is our calling card."
Darby Rhoads converted a steal into a layup with 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter to lift Mac-Hi to a come-from behind triumph at Riverside on Friday.
Daniela Angel added a free throw moments after Rhoads' heroics to produce the game's final margin.
Rencken led the way with 14 points, eight rebounds, two steals and a block for the Pioneers.
“This was a great test for our girls," Bryant said. "Riverside is extremely physical and aggressive, and we had to do some adjusting to that during halftime.
"We cut down on turnovers in the second half and hit some crucial free throws down the stretch to win the game," Bryant said. "Nichole was our steadying force and was aggressive from the start. It was a breakout game for her as she winds down her basketball career at Mac-Hi.”
The Pioneers play at Nixyaawii on Wednesday.