MILTON-FREEWATER — Victoria Garcia scored a game-high 10 points for the McLoughlin High School girls, and they paced Ontario all night for a 38-22 Greater Oregon League basketball playoff win here on Tuesday.
Mac-Hi (9-15 record) got some revenge for a 41-40 loss to Ontario in their last regular season clash here on Feb. 1 — one of seven straight Pioneer losses coming in.
But the Pioneers kept their season alive with the playoff win, setting themselves up for a district tournament semifinal on Thursday at La Grande starting at 5 p.m.
A win Thursday would put Mac-Hi in the state championship tournament.
Mac-Hi dominated Ontario here on Tuesday with stifling defense, limiting the Tigers to only a pair of baskets from the field in the first half.
The Pioneers a 17-6 lead at halftime before pulling away for the lopsided win.
Pioneers 38, Tigers 22
ONTARIO (22) — Hart 6, Jordan 6, Romayor 4, Hernandez 4, Jagelski 2.
McLOUGHLIN (38) — Garcia 10, Rhoads 9, Angel 7, Leber 6, Hernandez 4, Rencken 2.
Ontario;4;2;8;8;—;22
McLoughlin;10;7;8;13;—;38
3-point goals — Mac-Hi 1 (Angel). Total fouls — Ontario 14, Mac-Hi 13. Fouled out — Ontario (Jagelski). Technical fouls — none.