MILTON-FREEWATER — On Friday and Saturday, McLoughlin High School hosted seven different high schools in their Christmas Classic tournament. Dayton-Waitsburg went to the tournament. This is how both girls teams did.
Mac-Hi girls opened up the tournament at 9 a.m. on Friday against Umatilla. The game started slow. Umatilla led after the first quarter 8-4 with half of their points coming from the free throw line.
Mac-Hi got going in the second quarter. Emma Leber boosted the Pioneers with five points, leading them to a 18-point quarter. Mac-Hi's defense played well and did not give up a field goal. Mac-Hi led at the half 22-10.
Mac-Hi fired on all cyclinders in the second half. They put up 19 total in the half with 13 coming in the third quarter.
Their defense stopped almost anything Umatill threw at them. Umatilla only managed two field goals in the half as Mac-Hi cruised to a 41-21 win.
Assistant coach Adrian Zaragoza coached the JV team at that time, and head coach Chris Bryant left after the varsity game due to an illness. Coach Zaragoza did say, "It was definitely a 9 o'clock game, so it was a slower start. But we did our job, and we came out on top."
Umatilla 21 McLoughlin 41
Umatilla (21) — Earl 9, Montez 6, Monreal 3, Soto 2, Avitia1
Mac-Hi (41)— Angel 11, Leber 8, Rhoades 8, Brown 4, Garcia 4, Breeding 3, Reihert 2, Uribe-Garcia 1
Umatilla;8;2;6;5;—;21
Mac-Hi;4;18;13;6;—;41
3-pt field goals — Umatilla 1 (Montez 1), Mac-Hi 2 (Angel 1, Breeding 1). Fouls — Umatilla 13, Mac-Hi 24. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — n/a. Turnovers — n/a. Assists — n/a.
Dayton-Waitsburg girls played against Irrigon around noon on Friday in D-W's first game of the weekend and Irrigon's only game.
Both teams started out slow. D-W scored the first basket on their first possession then committed several turnovers, partially due to Irrigon's full court press. Irrigon was able to get shots off but could not sink one for a couple of minutes. After going to the line, Irrigon went on a 12-1 run in the next four minutes. The first quarter ended with Irrigon leading 19-5.
Sadie Seney had a first half for Dayton-Waitsburg. Seney started to break down Irrigon's full court press with long passes that did not always get to her teammates, but it forced Irrigon to play a bit deeper. She also led the team in points and was a force on the defensive end.
Seney's larger body forced Irrigon to foul, sending her to the free throw line. DW's offense and defense started picking up the more the second quarter wore on, cutting Irrigon's lead down to 25-16 at the half.
Irrigon started the half off well with getting take aways and baskets. It took DW a couple of minutes to get back into the game.
When the baskets did not come, Seney helped get the team going. She drew Irigon's Alyssa Luna to her fourth foul two minutes into the half.
Besides drawing fouls, D-W's offense could not sink a shot. Both team's offenses started sinking shots in the final two minutes. Irrigon still lead 40-32 after three quarters.
Seney dished out a couple of assists to beginng the fourth quarter. Both teams struggled to make shots in the ensuing couple of minutes.
Irrigon got a few extra possessions due to D-W getting three fouls and not able to rebound.
D-W spent the final 2:40 in the bonus down by eight. Irrigon lose Joleyne Harrison for the final minute while only being up by two.
Irrigon recaptures their momentum in the final minutes, winning 57-47.
Head coach Tamira Culley said, "I thought they did ok. Once again, they put a press on, and we panicked. I was pleased with how they came out because they have all been sick."
They started off Saturday as the first game at 10:30 a.m.
DW 47 IRRIGON 57
DW (47) — S. Seney 17, Benavides 9, Miller 6, Culley 5, Larsen 4, Boggs 2
Irrigon (57) — Burns 27, Luna 14, Chavez 5, Harrison 2, Prosser 2
DW;5;11;16;15;—;47
Irrigon;19;6;15;17;—;57
3-pt field goals — DW 2 (Seney 1, Culley 1), Irrigon 2 (Burns 1, Chavez 1). Fouls — DW 14, Irrigon 16. Fouled out — DW (Boggs), Irrigon (Harrison). Rebounds — DW 27 (Seney 6), Irrigon 23 (Luna 8). Turnovers — DW 29, Irrigon 15 (De Loera 5). Assists — DW 10 (Seney 5), Irrigon 8 (Chavez 3, Burns 3).
Mac-Hi girls played a second game on Friday at 6 p.m. against Liberty Christian from Richland.
Mac-Hi sprinted out to a 10-3. Liberty Christian's offense had been mostly fast breaks that drew a full court press. This counteracted Mac-Hi's full court defense when Mac-Hi did not score. Both teams has plenty of turnovers in the final three minutes of the quarter. Mac-Hi led 10-5 after the first quarter.
Mac-Hi's offense started the second quarter like they did at the beginning of the first quarter. Their defense also came to play without the fouls. The middle of the quarter saw Mac-Hi losing the ball on travel calls and getting fouls called on them, bringing Liberty Christian back into the game. Mac-Hi led at halftime 19-15.
The second half opened up with Liberty closing the gap to one with a 3-pointer. Mac-Hi's full court press brought turnovers to the Pioneers. Mac-Hi extended their lead to 16 with a 38-22 score headed into the fourth.
Mac-Hi's good defense and offense carried over in the fourth quarter. Liberty Christian broken down the press but still could not make many baskets. Mac-Hi won 53-29.
Assistant coach Adrian said, "We faced adversity early. We saw a matchup that a girl took over, so we had to make adjustments in the second half. It was a game of effort, and they gave 100% effort."
Liberty Christian 29 Mac-Hi 53
LC (29) — E. Reed 20, Culver 4, Bush 3, Frankenfield 2
Mac-Hi (53) — Leber 15, V. Garcia 12, Rhoades 8, Angel 6, Breeding 6, Reichert 4, Brown 2
LC;5;10;7;7;—;29
Mac-Hi;10;9;19;15;—;53
3-pt field goals — LC 2 (E. Reed 1, Bush 3), Mac-Hi 2 (Angel 1, Breeding 1). Fouls — LC 10, Mac-Hi 12. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — n/a. Turnovers — n/a. Assists — n/a.
On Saturday, the Dayton-Waitsburg girls played in the first game of the day at 10:30 a.m. against Stanfield.
Mackena Culley brought the first points of the game on a 3-point shot. Dayton-Waitsburg's height advantage with Claudia Benavides and Sadie Seney came into play with both of them getting a couple of offensive rebounds.
Stanfield came out with a fast tempo offense and a full court press. D-W had some success at the beginning of the quarter breaking through the press but started getting flustered which led to to Stanfield taking the lead.
Stanfield led at the start of the second quarter 14-7.
Dayton-Waitsburg settled down on defense in the second quarter, holding Stnafield to one point in the first five minutes.
Stanfield's press still caused D-W problems in transition. Stanfield led at halftime 18-12.
The first 3 possessions of the second half saw three different players go to the free throw line. Seney drew 2 fouls on Stanfield's Alexis Shelby in 2 minutes, fouling her out with 11 minutes left in the game.
After a made Megan Forney free throw for D-W, Stanfield head into the fourth quarter ahead 29-23.
D-W struggled to break through the press in the fourth quarter. When they did, turnovers on the offensive end kept them from being able to score. Stanfield held onto the game, winning 38-30.
Head coach Tamari Culley said, "I think we handled the press better but not good enough. I feel like we had a shot but just couldn't get over the hump." Coach Culley added that they will be working on shooting this next week as well. "We have got to get the lid off of the basket. We went through quite a few lulls of not scoring."
Dayton-Waitsburg girls basketball next play on January 4 in Waitsburg as they host Resales. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m.
STANFIELD 38 DAYTON-WAITSBURG 30
Stanfield (38) — McClure 9, S. Sharp 6, Tejeda 5, M. Sharp 4, Howland 4, Hart 3, Reeser 2, Blankenship 2, Flores 2, Shelby 1.
D-W (30) — Benavides 10, Seney 10, Larsen 4, Culley 3, Laughery 2, Forney 1
Stanfield;14;4;11;9;—;38
D-W;7;5;11;5;—;30
3-pt field goals — Stanfield 1 (Hart 1), D-W 1 (Culley 1). Fouls —Stanfield 19, D-W 15. Fouled out — Stanfield (Shelby). Rebounds — n/a. Turnovers — n/a. Assists — n/a.
In the final girls matchup, the McLoughlin girls faced off against Tri-Cities Prep on Saturday with a 4:30 p.m. start time.
Prep got the tip and immediately went for the basket. The first basket came on their first possession in the form of a 3-pointer.
Prep scored the first 11 points of the game before Daniela Angel hit a 3-pointer of her own. Mac-Hi put up points after another Prep 7-0 run. Prep led after the first quarter 22-10.
After a fairly clean first quarter, Mac-Hi drew two shooting fouls on Prep but could not capitalize.
Mac-Hi went on a 5-0 run as both teams had several empty trips down the floor.
Prep extended their lead out to 17 once they started sinking shots. Prep led at halftime 32-15.
Emma Leeber provided the offense for Mac-Hi at the beginning of the second half, scoring their first six points.
Prep kept flying through Mac-Hi's defense on fast breaks from intercepting Mac-Hi's passes.
Mac-Hi kept the pressure on the fast breaks when Prep got to the rim. This prevented Prep scoring more than they had.
Prep led at the end of the third quarter 54-21.
Mac-Hi's frustration started to show as they quickly picked up two fouls in the fourth. One foul prevented a fast break for Prep.
Mac-Hi continued until the final buzzer in a 64-24 lose.
Head coach Chris Bryant was proud of the effort his girls put in. "We had good effort all the way through. A lot of people did the same things they normally do. We just need to increase our level of how frequently we do those things."
The McLoughlin girls basketball team go to the Banks Girls Winter Shootout in Banks, Oregon. The tournament will start on Thursday, January 2 and go through Saturday, January 4. The first game on January 2 is scheduled for 7 p.m.
TRI-CITES PREP 64 MCLOUGHLIN 24
Tri-Cities Prep (64) — Dickson 17, M. Martinez 14, Brandner 11, Chang 8, Boothe 4, Landram 2, Balcom 2, Monte on 2, Long 2, White 2
McLoughlin (24) — Leeber 7, Angel 5, Rhoades 4, Breeding 3, Reichert 3, Garcia 2
PREP;22;10;22;10;-;64
Mac-Hi;10;5;6;3;-;24
3-pt field goals — Prep 4 (Chang 2), Mac-Hi 3 (Angel 1, Breeding 1, Reichert 1). Fouls — Prep 8, Mac-Hi 8. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — n/a. Turnovers — n/a. Assists — n/a.