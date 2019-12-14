UMATILLA — McLoughlin and Irrigon slugged it out here Saturday in a battle for third place in the Columbia River clash girls basketball tournament.
A two-point Pioneer second quarter dropped the Pioneers into a 14-9 deficit at the half.
The Pioneers rallied in the third to cut the deficit to a point, 19-18.
The Knights had enough to finish and pull out a 26-22 win and claim third place.
Victoria Garcia and Emma Leber both grabbed 15 rebounds to lead the Pioneers to a 51-40 rebounding edge.
"This was an ugly game for us," Pioneers coach Chris Bryant said. "You could tell we were struggling through our sixth road game in the last nine days. We didn't have the legs to finish our shots.
"We know that this is not an acceptable performance. Our girls battled hard but ultimately just struggled to put the ball in the hoop.
"If you told people we would be 4-2 at this point, you would have surprised most of them," Bryant summarized. "We like where we are at as a team. We are excited to better our skillsets as we prepare for league play."
In a battle of unbeatens Friday, Stanfield won the first quarter and the Pioneers won the second quarter, but the Tigers went to intermission up 21-15.
The Tigers kept slowly pulling away to a 39-30 win.
Leber led the Pioneers with eight, and Garcia added six as the Pioneers suffered their first loss of the season.
"Great game between two undefeated teams with different styles of play," Bryant said. "We needed to do a better job of finishing possessions with baskets. We had a lot of chances to finish, and we didn't."
Knights 26, Pioneers 22
McLoughlin 7; 2; 9; 4; 22.
Irrigon 6; 8; 5; 7; 26.
3-point goals - Mac (Courtney Breeding), Irr none. Total fouls - Mac 15, Irr 21. Fouled out - Mac (Jacqueline Hernandez). Technical fouls - none. Rebounds - Mac 51 (Garcia 15, Leber 15), Irrigon 40. Turnovers - Mac 17, Irr 20.
Tigers 39, Pioneers 30
MCLOUGHLIN (30) — Brown 3, Angel 5, Leber 8, Breeding 3, Rhoads 5, Garcia 6.
STANFIELD (39) — Tejeda 9, Hart 5, Shelby 8, McClure 5, S. sharp 8, Reser 2, M. Sharp 2.
Mac-Hi;4;11;6;9;—;30
Stanfield;8;13;7;11;—;39
3-point goals - Mac 2 (Brown, Rhoads), Stan - na. Total Fouls - Mac 10, Stan 14. Rebounds - Mac 39, Stan 28. Turnovers - Mac 29, Stan 34. Assists - Mac 7, Stan na.