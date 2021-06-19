NYSSA, Ore. — The final McLoughlin High School girls basketball game this season came to an unfamiliar end here Friday, June 18, as Nyssa handed to Pioneers their first and only loss with a 62-29 defeat.
The Pioneers (7-1 record) managed to challenge Nyssa a little in the first half, though they trailed 36-21 at intermission, but the Bulldogs shut them down the rest of the way.
Daniela Angel led Mac-Hi with 11 points, all in the first half, with a pair of 3-pointers. And teammate Emma Leber added nine points, including their only other 3.
"I’m so proud of the accomplishments of this group," Pioneers coach Chris Bryant said. "They could have easily walked into the sunset with a 7-0 season, but wanted to get pushed so they committed to adding a tough game on the road.
"We knew Nyssa was going to be a great test for the girls, and they battled hard but ultimately came up short."