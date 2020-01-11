ONTARIO, Ore. — The McLoughlin High School girls basketball team went to Ontario High for a league game on Saturday.
Mac-Hi won the nailbiter of a game 30-29 to claim their first league win since the 2015-2016 season.
Both teams struggled in the first quarter to get going, and Ontario led the low-scoring first quarter 6-3.
Mac-Hi seemed to get into a bit of a rhythm in the second quarter. Mac-Hi's Kadence Brown led all players with five points in the first half, which all came in the second quarter.
Mac-Hi tied Ontario headed into halftime at 12 points a piece.
The second half opened up for both sides. Ontario managed to double their first half score in the third quarter alone with seven players scoring the points. Mac-Hi scored eight points in the third quarter as they kept in touch with Ontario.
Ontario led entering the final quarter 24-20.
Both teams struggled again to sink their shots in the fourth quarter. Ontario's struggle noticeably their free-throw shooting in the fourth. Ontario went 3-9 from the line and scored only one field goal.
Mac-Hi went 6-8 on their free-throws to bring them within one of the lead entering the final moments.
Mac-Hi's head coach Chris Bryant described the game-winning play. "Daniela Angel hit Emma Leber with a beautiful pass off a drive where Leber slipped to the rim for the game winning layup with 5 seconds left."
This brought the McLoughlin girls basketball program their first league win since February 16, 2016 when they hosted Ontario in a 37-22 win.
Coach Bryant commented on the game saying, "Our girls played well but struggled to make open shots. They executed well down the stretch."
McLoughlin girls basketball next play host to Nixyaawii on Tuesday, January 14. Tip off is set for 6 p.m.
McLoughlin 30 Ontario 29
McLOUGHLIN (30) — Leber 10, Brown 5, Rhodes 5, Angel 4, V. Garcia 3, Olivia 3
ONTARIO (29) — Hernandez 5, Jordan 5, Esquivel 4, Jagelski 4, Houston 4, Hart 3, Murray 2, Matsumura 2
Mac-Hi;3;9;8;10;—;30
Ontario;6;6;12;5;—;29
3-pt field goals — Mac-Hi 1 (Brown 1), Ontario none. Fouls — Mac-Hi 20, Ontario 24. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — n/a. Turnovers — n/a. Assists — n/a.