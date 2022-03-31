editor's pick Mac-Hi falls to Irrigon in non-league baseball play Mar 31, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Coaches' Corner Thank you for sending us news of your sporting event! Get started! 1 of 4 Buy Now Mac-Hi's Isake Sanchez flies into home plate safe in the third inning of the game with Irrigon on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Greg Lehman, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin Buy Now Mac-Hi's Donny Birdwell races up the first-base line in the second inning of the game with Irrigon on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Greg Lehman, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin Buy Now Mac-Hi's Owen Bishop leaps to make a catch of a long fly ball in the third inning of the game with Irrigon on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Greg Lehman, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin Buy Now Mac-Hi's Cooper Waltermire fires to the plate in the fourth inning of the game with Irrigon on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Greg Lehman, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MILTON-FREEWATER — Irrigon won a non-league baseball game over McLoughlin on Thursday, March 31, 11-6.No further game details were available at presstime Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Baseball Game Baseball Play Irrigon Hi Baseball Sport Game League Detail × Post a comment Posting As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text CAPTCHA Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion.Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here. Log in Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Read more: Pioneer softball team 2-0 on season after rout of Irrigon 3 hrs ago 0 McLoughlin High School's tennis team put in solid performances at Stanfield Mar 29, 2022 0 DeSales takes 31-1, 20-2 non-league baseball victories over Mac-Hi Mar 22, 2022 0 DON'T MISS FAQ: U-B Print Changes 39 Under 39 COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Agriculture 1 FEED CORN Ground or Whole, 1-t Agriculture 2 2002 Appaloosa gelding. Well b Real Estate 3 *Tom Stokes* Broker/Realtor Real Estate 4 Primary Residential Mortgage, ALL CLASSIFIEDS
