MADRAS, Ore. — McLoughlin High’s football team drove down the field and scored a touchdown with 10 seconds remaining against Siuslaw here on Saturday evening.
The Pioneers went for a 2-point conversion, but came up short and lost the game, 48-46.
Mac-Hi did have one last shot at the Vikings, as the Pioneers recovered the onsides kick following the TD, but time expired as Mac-Hi’s Kiez White caught a pass deep in Siuslaw territory.
“Overall, it was a remarkable effort and I’m very proud of the way everyone played,” Pioneers coach Gary Robertson said. “I haven’t had a team that was this resilient and determined in quite some time. It would have been easy to have laid down when we got behind at the end, but this team had the resilience to put up a final score with a chance to tie.”
Pioneers quarterback Wyatt Gilmore was 8-of-13 for 107 yards passing, and had Mac-Hi’s first score on a 70-yard run.
White led Pioneer rushers with 84 yards on 18 carries.
He also scored on a kickoff return as well as a 12-yard run and five-yard catch.
Marcellus Brinkley added 56 yards on 13 carries, and scored on a pick-six for 33 yards, and a 2-point conversion.
Dyan Quist caught five passes for 58 yards, and Devin Humbert had three catches for 18 yards, a touchdown and a 2-point conversion.
The Pioneers next host Henley for a 5:30 p.m. kickoff on Friday.