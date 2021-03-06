IRRIGON, Ore. — McLoughlin High School lost its Saturday volleyball match in straight sets at Irrigon (25-11, 25-7, 25-10).
Hannah Brunot managed to score a couple of kills for Mac-Hi, teammate Cambree Chester dished five assists, Hannah Pulliam hustled on 13 digs, Kadley Brown had 12 digs, and Emma Leber made three blocks.
"(We) played a very strong and talented team from Irrigon, and our inexperience showed in our play," Pioneers coach Lucy Deal said. "We struggled with our communication. But when the ladies did communicate, good things did happen."
The Pioneers look to get back on track Tuesday, when they play at Pilot Rock.
"It was hard on the girls after playing so well the night before," Deal added. "It was a learning experience, and (we) found some areas we need to improve on."