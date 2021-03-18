HERMISTON, Ore. — McLoughlin High School girls lost their volleyball match here Wednesday, March 17, falling to Hermiston in straight sets (25-17, 26-24, 25-5).
"The scores with Hermiston do not reflect how incredible these ladies played against a much larger school," Mac-Hi coach Lucy Deal said.
Darby Rhoads scored seven kills for Mac-Hi (4-2 record), which saw its three-game winning streak come to an end, and teammate Emma Leber had two kills, seven digs and two blocks.
Hannah Brunot also made a pair of block for the Pioneers, while Cambree Chester dished nine assists.
The Pioneers return to action Saturday, when they host Weston-McEwen for a match starting at 11 a.m..