MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High's volleyball team fell to Enterprise here on Saturday, Aug. 28, in five sets.
"It was a slow start for the Pioneers, but fought hard in the last two matches," Pioneers coach Lucy Deal said. "We have a very green team with all the incoming freshmen not able to play last year, but are picking things up quickly."
Darby Rhoads had seven aces and nine kills for Mac-Hi, Emma Leber recorded four aces, and Kadey Brown smacked four kills.
Hannah Brunot dished out 14 assists, and Rylee Herdon came up with eight digs.
The Pioneers next play at a College Place jamboree on Thursday.