MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High School's volleyball team defeated Pilot Rock in straight sets (25-16, 25-13, 25-13) here Tuesday, March 30.
Emma Leber finished the match with five kills and two blocks for Mac-Hi (6-3 record), while teammate Darby Rhoads had five kills and two aces.
Cambree Chester also served a pair of aces, as did Kadey Brown, and she also dished 14 assists.
"Great effort by all," Pioneer coach Lucy Deal said. "Better passing and communication as the game progressed."
The Pioneers will stay home for their next Thursday, hosting Helix.
"These ladies are moving in the right direction with each of their development," Deal said.