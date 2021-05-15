PILOT ROCK, Ore. — McLoughlin High School's softball team wrapped up its 2021 season with a couple victories over Pilot Rock in their doubleheader here Friday, May 14, as the Pioneers won the opener 9-3 before taking the second game 10-7.
Madilynn Parkins finished the day with five hits for Mac-Hi (5-7 record), including a double, and teammate Darby Rhoads homered and tripled while Nichole Renken homered and doubled.
The Pioneers concluded this year with fourth straight wins.
"Both teams played well," Vera said."The coaching staff and I have been waiting for the players to play like they can and it showed the last four games of the year. We are very proud of them, and it was nice to send our seniors Montgomery, Jackson, Rencken and Propeck out with wins.
"We struggled all year with our numbers being way low, but all the players pulled together to win our last four games of the season," Vera said. "All the players should be proud of how well they have come since the first game of the season."
Mac-Hi jumped on Pilot Rock here Friday, building a 7-0 lead through the first five innings, an never looking back.
"In the first game Nichole Rencken started it off with a solo home run in the top of the first," Pioneers coach Russ Vera said. "In the second, Perkins lead off with a single, stole second and scored on a Barnhart double. Barnhart scored on a double (error) by Chaney.
"Propeck kept Pilot Rock off balance and kept them scoreless thru the first four innings," Vera said. "In the top of fifth, Mac Hi scored four runs, started off by a Mongomery single. Rencken walked, and then Rhodes came up with a home run, scoring Montgomery and Rencken. Mark continued the rally by hitting a double, taking third on a fly ball by Perkins and scoring on a Barnhart sacrifice.
"In the bottom of the fifth, Pilot Rock got their first run on an error and a single by Thorton and a fielders choice," Vera said. "Both teams went scoreless in the sixth, until the top of the seventh. We scored two runs off a walk by Rhoads, a single by Marks and a sacrifice by Perkins and Barnhart.
"In the bottom of the seventh, Pilot Rock got a walk from Ellis and Moffitt reached base on an error," Vera said. "Fallow reached base by a walk and Bennett and Bayse both got singles to score Ellis and Fallow. The next two batters grounded out, and Propeck struck out the last batter to end the game.
"The girls played real well, this was the first time all year we have had all of the players at one game," Vera said. "We have had to rotate players to different positions because of not have everyone at the games so it was nice to have our lineup set for once. Propeck pitched well with nine strikeouts, and Rhoads, Rencken, Perkins and Martin lead the team in hits."
The second game saw Mac-Hi battling from behind for much of the first four innings.
"Both teams went scoreless in the first, and in the bottom of the second, Pilot Rock scored two runs," Vera said. "Both went scoreless in the third until Mac Hi scored three runs in top of fourth on a double by Perkins, a walk by Barnhart, a single by Jackson and Ramos hit by error. Montgomery and Rencken hit singles, and Rhoads hits a triple scoring Montgomery and Rencken. Mark hits a single scoring Rhoads, and Perkins hits a single and scores on a sacrifice by Barnhart. Ramos and Chaney take walks and score on pass balls."
Pilot Rock responded with five runs in the bottom of the fourth, but Mac-Hi took over for good in the top of the fifth.
"Perkins relieved Propeck on the mound to record the save and give the Pioneers a 10-7 win," Vera said.