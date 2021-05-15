MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High School's baseball team won a doubleheader against Union here Saturday, May 15, taking the opener 11-6 before closing its season with a 23-6 rout in then the second game.
Cooper Waltermine finished the day 4-for-5 with a double and four runs batted in for Mac-Hi (7-6 record), which wrapped up this season with four straight wins.
The Pioneers actually found themselves trailing Union at the start of action here Saturday, surrendering a couple of runs in the top of the very first inning, but they answered with five in the home half of the frame and spent the rest of twin bill in front.