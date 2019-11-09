BEAVERTON, Ore. — Kael Castruita sealed the McLoughlin High School boys soccer team's trip to the state quarterfinals in just five minutes on Wednesday.
The Mac-Hi junior forward scored the match’s one and only goal to help the Pioneers take down the visiting Hidden Valley Mustangs 1-0 in round one of the 4A playoffs.
The goal came not even five minutes into the contest.
“It was a pretty tough match,” Mac-Hi head coach Jose Garcia said. “(Hidden Valley) is big, aggressive, and fast.”
Castruita posted another goal in the second half, but a penalty on the play negated the score. The Skyline Conference’s third-ranked Mustangs could never manage a response.
“We adjusted in the second half,” Garcia said. “We played the first half up in the air. That’s not how we play. That’s not our style. We put the ball on the ground in the second half and got things going.”
With the win, the Greater Oregon League’s No. 2 Pioneers hit the road to Valley Catholic for a quarterfinals matchup on Saturday.
The Valiants had taken down Cottage Grove, 1-0, in the first round on Wednesday.
On Saturday, Mac-Hi lost to Valley Catholic with a score of 1-0.
Mac-Hi finished its season with a 8-6-2 record.