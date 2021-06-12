MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High School's boys basketball team had a six-game winning streak snapped Saturday, June 12, in the Mac-Hi gym.
The Pioneers rallied from a 13-point, third-quarter deficit, but came up short against visiting Umatilla, 42-35.
Mac-Hi went to Boardman on Friday and posted a 43-35 win.
Mac-Hi, now 6-and-1, got nine points from Zac Setzer on Saturday including a 3-pointer one minute into the fourth quarter that gave the Pioneers a 29-28 edge.
But Umatilla ripped off the next eight points to take charge for good.
The home team led 8-6 after the first quarter, but managed just three points in the second quarter.
The Vikings increased a 15-11 halftime lead to 28-15 late in the third quarter prior to a trey by Leo Rodriguez and consecutive triples by Setzer that closed the gap to 28-24 by the end of the period.
"We dug ourselves a hole," Mac-Hi coach Tavis Crittenden said. "We told them it was going to be a game of runs. We had untimely turnovers. We were a little tired and didn't have enough energy."
Andrew Lewis and Isaac Earls paced the Pioneers on Friday against Riverside with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
"It was a physical game," Crittenden said. "We did a better job attacking the zone. It was a close game - back and forth.
"It was their senior night and they were amped for it," Crittenden said. "It was a good atmosphere. It was good energy wise."
Mac-Hi plays at Nixyaawii on Wednesday.