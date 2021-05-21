MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High's boys hosted Riverside on Thursday, May 10, and took a 43-39 victory.
The Pioneers had two starters missing for the state track meet, but Andrew Lewis and Nick Herndon stepped in for them and scored 22 and 14 points, respectively, Mac-Hi coach Tavis Crittenden said.
"Nick led our team with five steals, and Andrew lead us with nine rebounds," Crittenden said. "Leo Rodriguez led us with five assists.
"We fell behind, 15-6, early, and battled back," he said. "The boys played great defense and took advantage of their trapping defense to score on the blocks."
The Pioneers trailed the Pirates just 23-22 at halftime, and rode a 15-point fourth quarter to the victory.
Mac-Hi next goes to Weston-McEwen on Tuesday.