MILTON-FREEWATER — Three-pointers by Dareagan Stephens, Kiko Flores and Issac Earls highlighted a pivotal third-quarter McLoughlin High School run that put the Pioneers boys ahead of Ontario 42-40 going into the fourth quarter of a critical Greater Oregon League basketball postseason playoff here on Tuesday.
Ontario had a 27-26 lead at halftime, but the Pioneers took over in the third quarter.
Mac-Hi then pulled away in the closing minutes for a 58-44 victory that put the Pioneers (10-13 record) in a district championship tournament semifinal Thursday at La Grande.
The winner qualifies for state, and also advances to play for the GOL tournament title on Saturday at Baker.
Stephens finished Tuesday's game with 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Mac-Hi while Flores had 18 points and six rebounds, and Earls added his third 3-pointer of the game in the fourth quarter for 11 points.
"Great district game," Pioneers coach Jordon Poynor said. "Ontario came out and played tough for the entire game.
"Kiko Flores came out and played really well for us," Poynor said, adding that Flores and Stephens "really carried us tonight with offense along with three treys from Isaac Earls."
Pioneers 58, Tigers 44
ONTARIO (44) — Nielson 14, Hartley 11, Reyna 9, Rodriguez 8, Teramura 2.
McLOUGHLIN (58) — Stephens 18, Flores 18, Earls 11, Gilmore 3, Lewis 3, Castillo 3, Herndon 2.
Ontario;11;16;13;4;—;44
McLoughlin;6;20;16;16;—;58
3-point goals — Ontario 8 (Hartley 3, Reyna 3), Mac-Hi 7 (Earls 3). Total fouls — Ontario 15, Mac-Hi 9. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — Ontario n/a, Mac-Hi 25 (Gilmore 8). Turnovers — Ontario n/a, Mac-Hi 12. Assists — Ontario n/a, Mac-Hi 12 (Stephens 6).