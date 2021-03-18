UMATILLA, Ore. — McLoughlin High School boys dominated their soccer match here Tuesday, March 16, crushing Umatilla 6-0.
Rolando Castillo finished the match with two goals and four assists for Mac-Hi (4-0-1 record), while teammates Kael Castruita, Hector Castillo, Almakar Garcia, Sean Molina joined in the Pioneer scoring spree.
"The young midfield with Rolando, Cristopher Garcia, Romario Garcia, Sean Molina, and Almakar Garcia did an amazing job pressuring the mid, and opening the game," Mac-Hi coach Jose Garcia said. "The defense did amazing as well.
"Gabriel Esparza had an outstanding game on defense, doing some great runs and crosses."
The Pioneers are back it today, hosting Irrigon at 5 p.m.