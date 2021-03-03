IRRIGON, Ore. — McLoughlin High School boys went on a soccer scoring here Tuesday, with Rolando Castillo, Kael Castuita, Alex Zavala, Sean Molina, Johan Banderas, and Almakar Garcia all finding the back of the net in a 6-0 shellacking of Irrigon.
Back in action for the first time in more than a year, this season delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, the Pioneers came out on fire.
"Everybody wanted to score," Mac-Hi coach Jose Garcia said.
The Pioneers were relentless with a midfield that included freshmen Romario Garcia and Almakar Garcia working with seniors Rolando Castillo and Cristopher Garcia.
While the offense went ballistic, Irrigon struggled.
"Hector Castillo did a great job making all the coverage on defense," coach Garcia said.
The enthusiasm fueled a rabid attack, but coach Garcia also had his hands full keeping them under control.
"Overall, we played a decent first half," Garcia said. "Second half, a bit disorganized.
"We got called so many times, boys not been patient enough."
The Pioneers will be back at it Saturday, when they host Riverside.
Energy was on display Tuesday, and Garcia looks to control it.
"Second half, we did a few changes," coach Garcia said. "Of course, the whole team got lost, some not knowing or playing their positions.
"This has to change when we play this weekend."
Garcia has his eyes on helping his team make the most of this season.
"Playing with a mask sometimes distracts the players, but I know (it works) both ways. (They're) happy to be on the field and starting to play. This is great for the whole entire state. We must follow rules and be able to continue playing."