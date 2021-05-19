MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High School's boys basketball team crushed Irrigon, 56-24, in its season opener here Tuesday, May 18.
Isaac Earls led Mac-Hi with 14 points, including four 3-pointers, and teammate Andrew Lewis had 13.
The Pioneers was only up 12-7 after the first quarter of action, and then really took over.
By the start of the fourth, they had more than doubled Irrigon with their lead up to 50-22.
"We got huge lift in the second quarter from Andrew Lewis, scoring 13 points off the bench, when our starters got into foul trouble," Mac-Hi coach Tavis Crittenden said. "Tomas Garcia came off the bench and got three steals in the second quarter as well, to help us build a 17-point lead going into halftime.
"Leo Rodriguez and Hector Castillo did a great job guarding their two best players and holding them to a combined 11 points," he said.
"Hold a good team to 24 points in a game is tough to do, and our guys really stepped up."
Mac-Hi will next play Thursday, when it hosts Riverside.