MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High School's tennis teams won every match, boys and girls, in dual matches with Stanfield here on Monday, May 10.
The Mac-Hi boys finished with a 3-0 victory that included singles wins by both Rafael Pereyda and Jaime Gomez, while Rolando Castillo and Christopher Brown paired to take their doubles match.
Meanwhile, the Mac-Hi girls had 4-0 win that featured Daisy Alvarez, Daniela Angel and Emily Martinez victorious in singles as Brailyn Alexander and Kaylee Bower won in doubles.
"We played really well, and I'm very proud of my players being able to win every match — that doesn't happen too often," Pioneers coach Danny Sanchez said.
The Pioneers are back at it here Tuesday, hosting Weston-McEwen.
"We need to keep our focus for the rest of the season since we are playing in our last week," Sanchez said.