BOARDMAN, Ore. — The McLoughlin High School tennis program enjoyed a prosperous afternoon Friday, April 16, against Riverside.
The Pioneers plundered the Pirates in three of four girls matches and pillaged the lone boys match during their season-opening outing.
Both Yulissa Angel and Daisy Alvarez posted pro-set victories in girls singles. Angel topped Sariah Thomas, 8-3, and Alvarez skunked Ren Jones, 8-0.
Brailyn Alexander and Kaylee Bower teamed up for an 8-6 triumph over Analeah Ayala and Nancy Garcia at No. 2 doubles.
Pioneer Rolando Castillo stopped Anthony Standley in the lone boys contest by eight games to two.
"I was very happy and thrilled for our teams to be playing a match again after a long year without a season," Mac-Hi coach Danny Sanchez said. "It's early (in) the season and you could see it out on the courts with the kids only having a week and a half of practice.
"We still have much improving to do, but I know we are up for the challenge," Sanchez said.
Mac-Hi hosts Weston-McEwen Thursday.