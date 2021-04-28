STANFIELD, Ore. — McLoughlin High School's tennis team, boys and girls, both won their matches against Stanfield here Tuesday, April 27.
The Mac-Hi picked up a 2-1 victory, as Rafael Pereyda took his singles match while also pairing with Jaime Gomez for a doubles win.
Mac-Hi took the girls match 3-0, with Daniela Angel and Emily Martinez victorious in singles as Brailyn Alexander and Kaylee Bower took doubles for the Pioneers.
"The boys doubles team lost a heart breaker in a tie breaker, and Daniela Angel had to dig deep to pull off win in her match winning in tie breaker," Pioneers coach Danny Sanchez said.
The Pioneers will next play Friday when they host Heppner/Ione.
"I'm very pleased on how the tennis team is starting to improve every week and getting stronger," Sanchez said.