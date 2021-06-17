PENDLETON — McLoughlin High School's boys basketball team finished its 2021 season here on Wednesday, Jun 16, with a 63-44 loss to Nixyaawii.
Isaac Earls led Mac-Hi in scoring with 14 points for the Pioneers (6-2 record), while senior Hector Castillo put up a double-double in his last high school game with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
The Pioneers went to halftime down 35-18 after a rough 15-6 Nixyaawii run in the second quarter, and by the start of the fourth quarter, the Golden Eagles had put the game out of reach.
Still, the Pioneers limited a high-scoring Nixyaawii attack that came in averaging about 72 points per game.
"Nixyaawii has a great senior core that has them in position to win a state title this year," Pioneers coach Tavis Crittenden said. "I am extremely proud of how hard our boys played tonight holding them to their second lowest scoring output of the season. The difference came at the (free-throw) line. They were 15-for-20, and we were 2-for-4.
"They were a little more aggressive attacking the basket then we were tonight."
Castillo managed a strong performance in his final game for Mac-Hi despite playing most of the second half in foul trouble.
Mac-Hi finished this season with back-to-back losses, but that was after a 6-0 start. And many uncertainties circled this season with its quick four-week schedule happening amid to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the Pioneers came away with plenty of optimism for next year.
"Hector is our only senior, and we will miss his leadership and defense next year," Crittenden said. "We return a solid group of nine out of 10 varsity players."