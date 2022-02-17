LA GRANDE — McLoughlin High's boys basketball team dropped a district semifinal game to La Grande on Thursday, Feb. 17, 69-39.
The Tigers jumped to a 42-12 halftime lead and rolled to the victory.
Zachary Setzer led the Pioneers with 22 points and three rebounds in the game, with Isaac Earls putting up 10.
"We came out flat and La Grande took advantage right away, pulling ahead in the first quarter," Mac-Hi coach Tavis Crittenden said. "Brady Hutchinson scored 25 points, hitting five 3s for La Grande in their pivotal run."
The Pioneers now wait to see who they will play in a state play-in game next week. That schedule will be set on Tuesday.
