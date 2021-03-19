MILTON-FREEWATER — The undefeated McLoughlin High School boys soccer team captured its third straight shutout victory here Thursday, March 18, crushing Irrigon 6-0.
Hector Castillo scored two goals for the Pioneers (5-0-1 record), while Kael Castruita, Cristopher Garcia, Jose Gomez and Rolando Castillo each added one in their fourth shutout win on the season.
Mac-Hi came into Thursday's match having blanked The Dalles and Umatilla in succession, and the Pioneers opened this season March 2 with a 6-0 win at Irrigon.
However, the rematch with Irrigon here was anybody's game at halftime.
"We had a slow start all first half," Pioneers coach Jose Garcia said. "Our players got on the field too confident, and didn't realize how much power you give to your opponents.
"Nothing happened until second half, when we made five substitutions," coach Garcia added. "The group that went in started with more intensity and things started to happen."
The Pioneers will next play Tuesday, when they host La Grande.