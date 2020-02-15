MILTON-FREEWATER — The McLoughlin High School boys had their chances early, but couldn't keep it going down the stretch against La Grande and faded down the stretch for a 61-37 Greater Oregon League basketball final result here Saturday.
Mac-Hi found themselves in an early 20-14 hole, but fought La Grande to an even second quarter before they lost their grip in the second half.
Marcell Brinkley led the team with nine points on three-of-eight shooting, and Kiko Flores added seven more.
Tigers 61, Pioneers 37
LA GRANDE (61) — Myer 16, Bell 10, Mendoza 9, Jenner 7, Wiggins 6, Schelin 4, Hutchins 3, DuVernay 2, Ebel 2, Mellinger 2.
MCLOUGHLIN (37) — Brinkley 9, Flores 7, Earls 6, Stephens 6, Gilmore 4, Castillo 3, Badillo 2.
LG;20;8;20;13;—;61
Mac-Hi;14;7;8;8;—;37
3-pt field goals — LG 8 (Myer 3); Mac-Hi 5 (Earls 2). Fouls — LG 9 (Jenner, Schelin, Bell 2); Mac-Hi 9 (Castillo 5). Foulouts — Mac-Hi 1 (Castillo). Technical fouls — Mac-Hi 1 (Castillo).