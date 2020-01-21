BAKER — McLoughlin's boys basketball team dropped a 59-49 decision to Baker here on Monday.
The Bulldogs took a 17-7 lead into the second quarter, but the Pioneers closed to within 25-19 at halftime.
Mac-Hi played with Baker in the second half, with the Bulldogs outscoring the Pioneers by two points in each of the third and fourth quarters, for the final margin of victory.
Dareagan Stephens led Mac-Hi with 13 points, with teammates Hector Castillo putting up 11 and Isaac Earls getting 10.
"(It was a) tough game on the road in Baker last night," Pioneers coach Jordan Poynor said. (We) got down early. Cut it to 31-30 midway through the third with three consecutive Castillo 3s, but could never inch closer."
The Pioneers next host DeSales on Wednesday.
Bulldogs 59, Pioneers 49
MAC-HI (49) — Stephens 3-11 4-7 13, Brinkley 4-9 0-0 9, Gilmore 1-3 2-2 4, Rodriguez 0-0 0-0 0, Flores 1-3 0-0 2, Earls 4-6 0-0 10, Castillo 4-13 0-0 11, Badillo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-49 6-9 49.
BAKER (59) — Younger 0-1 0-2 0, Gambleton 0-2 0-2 0, Flanagan 4-8 1-2 9, Rigueiro 2-6 2-6 6, Wright 4-9 2-5 10, Shirtcliff 1-1 0-0 3, Long 7-13 6-8 20, VanArsdall 4-4 1-2 9, Smith 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 23-47 12-27 59.
Mac-Hi;7;12;13;17;—;49
Baker;17;8;15;19;—;59
3-point goals — Mac Hi (Stephens, Brinkley, Earls 2, Castillo 3), Baker (Shirtcliff). Total Fouls — Mac-Hi 10, Baker 20. Fouled Out — Mac Hi (Castillo). Technicals — Mac-Hi (Bench).