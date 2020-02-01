MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin rode a big first half into a 44-31 Greater Oregon League boys basketball victory here Saturday. Ontario was doubled over the first 16 minutes.
The Pioneers jumped to a 14-7 advantage after one and duplicated that effort to take a 28-14 lead into intermission.
The Tigers never mustered a run against the Mac-Hi defense the rest of the way as the Pioneers took the 44-31 win.
"Great game tonight," Pioneers coach Jordon Poynor said. "We played great defense and had 17 steals. We got out in transition after turning Ontario over. Great game to get back to 2-2 in league and 8-10 overall."
Kenji Teramera led the Tigers with 13 points.
The Pioneers unleashed a two-header attack on the Tigers. Marcellus Brinkley led the way with 16 points and co-conspirator Dareagan Stephens was not far behind. Stephens contributed 15 points. Kiko Flores led the Pioneer defense with five of the Pioneers' 17 steals.
The Pioneers host Touchet Wednesday in a non-league affair before returning to the GOL battles Saturday when co-GOL leader Baker, 3-1, visits.
Pioneers 44, Tigers 31
ONTARIO (31) — Rodriguez, Hartley 4, Teramera 13, Reyna 6, Cacho 2, Nielson 3, Ulloa, Helmick, Larson 3, Menges. Totals 11-42 5-9 31.
MCLOUGHLIN (44) — Stephens 15, Brinkley 16, Gilmore, Rodriguez, Lewis, Flores 2, Earls 7, Herndon, Castillo 4, Badillo. Totals 16-56 9-15 44.
Ontario;7;7;6;11;—;31
Mac-Hi;14;14;9;11;—;44
3-point goals — Ont 3 (Hartley, Teramera, Reyna), Mac 3 (Stephens, Brinkley, Earls). Total fouls - Ont 16, Mac 12. Fouled out - none.