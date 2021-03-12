BOARDMAN, Ore. — McLoughlin High School boys tied Riverside, 2-2, in soccer action here Thursday, March 11.
Rolando Castillo put Mac-Hi up 2-1, finding the back of the net on a breakaway, but Riverside managed to even the score on a long shot.
"It was a great game," Pioneers coach Jose Garcia said. "Riverside has a few great players with lots of mobility, but our players ended up figuring out their attacks."
Sean Molina tallied the first Mac-Hi goal, finishing a cross from Kael Kastruita, after Riverside had taken a 1-0 lead early on.
In the end, coach Garcia credited Molina, Romario Garcia, Almakar Garcia, Jose Gomez and Angel Alvarez for pacing the Pioneers challenge at Riverside.
"Overall, it was a great match," coach Garcia said. "Physically, they have bigger guys. We started with four freshmen of the field, and we are happy with their performance."
The Pioneers are back at it Saturday, March 13, when they host The Dalles.
Mac-Hi expects another tough task.
"(The Dalles) beat Riverside 2-0 earlier," coach Garcia said. "We will see what happens, how to have a great performance, especially from our defense leader Hector Castillo and the rest of the whole team."