MILTON-FREEWATER — Leslie Diaz was credited with 89 assists here Tuesday night in the Mac-Hi gym as the Pioneers defeated Umatilla for the second time this season in a nonleague prep volleyball meeting.
The Pioneers, who prevailed in four sets when they met the Vikings Sept. 5 in Umatilla, claimed a straight-set win Tuesday, 25-17, 25-21, 25-23.
The victory should give Mac-Hi some momentum heading into a pair of Greater Oregon League battles in the coming week. Mac-Hi entertains Ontario Saturday in a 2:30 p.m. GOL counter and travels to La Grande next Tuesday for a league match.
Emma Leber and Abby Richwine led Mac-Hi at the net Tuesday with five kills each and Jaycee Deal added three kills. Sydney Dibble was credited with a team-leading 16 digs and Deal was right behind her with 15.
Sophia Oliva was good on 15 serves, Diaz finished with 12 and Oliva and Deal scored three aces each. Dibble and Deal accrued 23 passes each from the back row.
“Both teams fought hard and all three sets were fun to watch,” Mac-Hi coach Lucy Deal said. “The intensity shown by the Pioneers was contagious and carried us through.
“I continue to see these girls grow. It is fun to be a part of the program and watch them develop into a team that plays together.”