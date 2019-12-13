UMATILLA — McLoughlin High’s boys battled Riverside in the first game of the Columbia River Clash here on Thursday.
Behind hitting 3-pointers — Riverside had 11 treys in the game — the Pirates held a 21-18 halftime lead, and the Pioneers chipped a point off that deficit in the third quarter.
Mac-Hi grabbed a six-point lead in the final minute, but ultimately the longball came back to bite the Pioneers.
Francisco Barajas’ fourth 3-pointer of the game in the final seconds lifted the Pirates to a 44-43 victory.
“(It was a) really close game here at Umatilla High School for the first game of the Columbia River Clash,” Mac-Hi coach Jordon Poynor said. “Riverside built and early 11-3 lead, and we had to work back and had it to two by the end of the first.
“It seemed like we weren’t playing catchup the whole first half,” he said. “They hit five first-half 3s.
(The) second half was a dogfight back and forth, (with) both teams making runs.”
After Mac-Hi established a six-point lead with under a minute remaining, Riverside cut into the deficit behind a late 3-pointer and a couple of steals for layins, Poynor said.
“We had a one-point lead with 10 seconds remaining,” Poynor said. “Hector Castillo had two free throws to make it a three-point game, but missed the first and made the second.”
With the Pioneers up two, Riverside came down court but couldn’t find a shot, and passed it back to Barajas, who had hit three previous 3s.
Barajas then threw up a desperation heave from the volleyball line inside half court for a game-winning trey.
“It was a total shock,” Poynor said, “but one of those basketball moments you’ll remember forever. You hate to be on the losing side of it, but we will learn from it and move on and hopefully come to play tomorrow.”
The Pioneers were led by Marcellus Brinkley and Hector Castillo, with eight points apiece, with Armando Ruiz putting up seven and Dareagan Stephens and Christian Castillo six each.
Barajas led the Pirates with 14 points.
The Pioneers are back in Umatilla to play Stanfield at 2:30 today.
Riverside 44, Mac-Hi 43
MAC-HI (43) — Stephens 6, Brinkley 8, H. Castillo 8, Gilmore 4, Flores 2, Earls 2, Ruiz 7, C. Castillo 6, Badillo 0. Totals 16-43 7-12 43.
RIVERSIDE (44) — Rea 13, Montes 0, Pena 7, Sanchez 0, Reyna 2, B. Franco 3, Lopez 0, I. Franco 3, Barajas 14, Fey 2, Graham 0. Totals 15-39 3-7 44.
Mac-Hi;9;9;11;14;—;43
Riverside;11;10;10;13;—;44
3-point goals — Mac-Hi 4 (Ruiz 2, C. Castillo 2), River 11 (Rea 3, Pena 2. B. Franco 1, I. Franco 1, Barajas 4).
Pioneer girls tip off Clash with win over Pirates
UMATILLA — The Columbia River Clash tipped off in fine fashion for the McLoughlin High girls basketball team here on Thursday.
The Pioneers outscored Riverside 19-11 in the second half to garner a 32-25 victory.
Emma Leber led Mac-Hi with 11 points, with Victoria Garcia putting up seven.
The Pioneers continue Clash play as they face Stanfield at 3 p.m. today. The tournament continues Saturday.
McLoughlin 32, Riverside 25
MAC-HI (32) — Rencken 2, Angel 2, Leber 11, Hernandez 2, Reichert 4, Rhoads 4, Garcia 7.
RIVERSIDE (25) — Ayala 1, Avalos 6, Lopez 4, Barajas 2, Garcia 4, Lantis 2, Myers 2, Hegar 4.
Mac-Hi;5;8;11;8;—;32
Riverside;4;10;6;5;—;25
3-point goals — none. Fouls — Mac-Hi 9, River 16. Fouled out: none. Technicals: none. Rebounds — Mac-Hi 45 (Garcia 15, Leber 8, Angel 6), River — 21. Turnovers — Mac-Hi 26, River 27. Assists — Mac-Hi 6, River NA.