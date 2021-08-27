MILTON-FREEWATER — A pair of late goals in the final 10 minutes of regulation lifted the McLoughlin High School girls soccer team to a 2-0 season-opening victory over Stanfield/Echo here on Thursday, Aug. 26, at the Grove Complex.
It was a scoreless draw for almost 70 minutes until Giselle Ruiz put Mac-Hi on top with an own goal, and the Pioneers doubled their lead five minutes later when Katie Barnhart converted an assist from Sinai Martinez.
Mac-Hi goalie Ruby Jaimes made a pair of saves in the second half to record the shutout as the Pioneers wound up out-shooting Stanfield/Echo, 20-4. They had managed five shots on goal before halftime, but strong stops by the Stanfield defense kept the match even.
So it remained for much of the second half until Mac-Hi found the back of the net in the waning minutes.
"Overall, we where happy with the outcome but feel that we need to step it up a little more," Pioneers coach Martin Martinez said. "We had scoring opportunities that we didn't capitalize on."
Most of the Mac-Hi team was returning to action for the first time since a brief schedule of games in the spring of 2021, when the Pioneers went 2-4-1 after COVID-19 had suspended all prep sports for more than a year.
Back at it now for a regular season, the Pioneers look for another solid outing here on Tuesday, Aug. 31, when they host Umatilla starting at 4 p.m.