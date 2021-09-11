MILTON-FREEWATER — A key injury led McLoughlin High to scramble its lineup midway through the second quarter, and despite some positive signs from the Pioneers, La Grande left Shockman Field with a 70-0 victory on Friday, Sept. 10.
"It was interesting, we had a good plan, and it looked like it was working," Mac-Hi coach Jorge Estrada said, "but we couldn't throw the ball to the right spots."
Starting Pioneers quarterback Nick Herndon left the game midway through the second quarter with an injury, and wide receiver Cooper Yensen took over at QB to finish the half.
In the second half, freshman Nathan Estrada relieved Yensen at quarterback, as Yensen returned to his receiving position.
"He did just fine, he played really well," coach Estrada said of Nathan Estrada. "He connected with Cooper a couple times on passes, it was really nice to see.
"We're a young team, we've got a lot guys learning their positions," he said. "We're definitely rebuilding."
La Grande is a Class 4A squad playing in the hybrid 3A-4A Greater Oregon League.
Mac-Hi is a GOL 3A team, and opens its league counters next Friday at Burns.
After battling through COVID-19 issues, Pioneers running back Javi Esparza, who was injured in the season-opener at College Place on Sept. 3, was the only Mac-Hi player missing on Friday night.
"Hopefully we'll get everybody back for league play," coach Estrada said. "We have the players, it's just a matter of putting it together. I think our future's pretty bright here in a few years, it's going to get fun again. It's just a matter of time."
