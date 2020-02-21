LA GRANDE — The McLoughlin High School girls basketball postseason playoff run came to an end here Thursday with a 52-29 loss at La Grande in a Greater Oregon League (GOL) postseason tournament semifinal.
Coming off a 38-22 first-round victory over Ontario on Tuesday in at the Mac-Hi gym, the Pioneers (9-16 record) looked to clinch an automatic spot in the state championship tournament with a win here.
But the host Tigers had a 31-15 lead by halftime, and then continued to pull away.
Daniela Angel finished with 15 points to lead Mac-Hi, and teammate Darby Rhoads added six.
No further details were available at press time.
Mac-Hi must now wait to see if it will have a chance for at least one more game, a chance to possibly get into state on an at-large bid.
The Pioneers started this season with four straight wins, had a 6-4 record late in December, and later opened GOL play with a 1-0 mark after winning at Ontario on Jan. 11.
However, the Pioneers then finished the regular season with seven straight losses.
The playoff loss here forced Mac-Hi to wait until Tuesday to learn if its season will continue with a possible state play-in game.
La Grande became one of 12 schools with an automatic spot in the 16-team state tournament, leaving the next eight in OSAA rankings to square off for the remaining at-large bids.
Rankings freeze on Tuesday.