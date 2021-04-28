MILTON-FREEWATER — La Grande smacked 10 hits over five innings in a 14-0 baseball victory over McLoughlin here on Tuesday, April 27.
The Tigers scored 10 second-inning runs, and added two more in both the third and fifth to end the game early.
Cooper Yensen went 3 2/3 inning in his Pioneers start, with Cooper Waltermire closing out the final inning and a third.
Sam Tsiatsos had eight strikeouts in his complete-game shutout for La Grande.
Mac-Hi (3-2) is next at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii for a twin bill at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 1.