MILTON-FREEWATER — La Grande smacked 10 hits over five innings in a 14-0 baseball victory over McLoughlin here on Tuesday, April 27.

The Tigers scored 10 second-inning runs, and added two more in both the third and fifth to end the game early.

Cooper Yensen went 3 2/3 inning in his Pioneers start, with Cooper Waltermire closing out the final inning and a third.

Sam Tsiatsos had eight strikeouts in his complete-game shutout for La Grande.

Mac-Hi (3-2) is next at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii for a twin bill at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 1.

Bret Rankin can be reached at bretrankin@wwub.com or 509-526-8316.

Tags

Bret Rankin graduated from Western Washington University, and after reporting and editing at several newspapers in western Washington, he joined the Union-Bulletin in 1999 as a sports reporter/copy editor. He has been sports editor since 2010.