MILTON-FREEWATER — Hood River Valley jumped on the McLoughlin High School boys basketball team and never let up, handing the Pioneers their fourth straight loss with a 61-36 rout in non-league actiion here on Monday.
Mac-Hi (7-11 record) was coming off a similar defeat Saturday at La Grande, where the Greater Oregon League front running Tigers crushed the Pioneers 58-36.
Dareagan Stephens topped the Pioneer offense with nine points.
"Hood River jumped on us early," Pioneers coach Jordon Poynor said. "They out-rebounded us and had multiple second- and third-chance opportunities. We played hard, (but) just can’t seem to get rolling offensively."
Having lost its last two GOL matchups, Mac-Hi looks to get back in the league race Saturday afternoon when it hosts Ontario for a rematch starting at 4:30 p.m.
The last Pioneer win was at Ontario, a 43-42 thriller on Jan. 11, with Cristian Castillo connecting on a 3-pointer for Mac-Hi with less than 10 seconds left.
Eagles 61, Pioneers 36
HOOD RIVER VALLEY (61) — Romero 16, Webster 11, Searcy 10, Hawk 5, Wells 5, Siekkinen 4, Ellsworth 2, Arbogast 2, Van Dooren 2.
McLOUGHLIN (36) — Stephens 9, Brinkley 7, Castillo 7, Earls 4, Gilmore 3, Rodriguez 2, Flores 2.
Hood River Valley;19;12;11;19;—;61
McLoughlin;9;8;11;8;—;36
3-point goals — HRV 8 (Romeo 3), Mac 2 (Stephens, Castillo). Total fouls — HRV 11, Mac 8. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — HRV n/a, Mac 13 (Brinkley 3, Rodriguez 3). Turnover — HRV 12, Mac 16. Assists — HRV n/a, Mac 5 (Earls 2).