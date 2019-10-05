MILTON-FREEWATER — The McLoughlin High School Pioneers came into their homecoming football game against Henley swinging, forcing a fumble on just the second play from scrimmage and gashing the Hornets’ defense for 15 yards courtesy of halfback Kiez White just two plays later.
The intensity didn’t last, though, as the Pioneers struggled to throw blocks on offense and shed them on defense and dropped the game by a score of 41-12 here on Friday.
“The effort we’ve had the last two weeks is frustrating,” Pioneers coach Gary Robertson said. “At some point the guys have to hit the switch and get things going, and it took us until the second half to flip the switch.”
Not all was as gloomy as the scoreboard indicated, though.
Senior tight end and team captain Dylan Quist-Knopf was the starring attraction on offense for the Pioneers, catching passes in key situations and picking up two crucial first downs as the clock ticked down in the second quarter, and two more in the third.
Quist-Knopf finished the game with 66 receiving yards over five catches.
Robertson was enthusiastic about Quist-Knopf’s performance.
“Dylan’s been playing out of his brain,” Robertson said. “We had high hopes for Dylan this year and he’s delivered.”
Also of note was Mac-Hi’s rushing attack, spearheaded by the thunder-and-lightning pair of Marcel Brinkley and Kiez White, who racked up 115 yards between the two, despite White playing through various injuries he sustained over the course of the game.
Even still, the Hornets had their way on offense all night long, splitting carries between a gaggle of effective halfbacks to the tune of 236 rushing yards on the night, teaming it with an effective passing attack.
By the time the Pioneers had righted the ship, the Hornets’ offense was too big a beast to slay for a team that couldn’t seal the edge and halt their running game on the perimeter of the field.
With this loss, Mac-Hi drops to 1-4 in their first year as an independent school, while Henley continues their perfect season, now standing at 5-0.
Mac-Hi will play next in Benton City, Wash., this coming Friday when they will take on Kiona-Benton.
Henley 41, Mac-Hi 12
Henley141377—41
Mac-Hi0066—12
HEN — Dixon 35 pass from Orr (kick good).
HEN — O’Connor 7 run (kick good).
HEN — Tacchini 6 run (kick failed).
HEN — O’Connor 19 run (kick good).
HEN — Lawrie 29 pass from Orr (kick good).
Mac-Hi — Brinkley 1 run (run failed).
HEN — Scott 1 run (kick good).
Mac-Hi — Humbert 23 pass from Gilmore (run failed).
HenleyMac-Hi
First Downs1813
Rushes-Yards32-23629-122
Passing Yards106131
Passes (att-comp-int)11-8-025-11-2
Punts13
Fumbles-Lost2-11-1
Penalties-Yards8-6012-91
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Hen: O’Connor 9-90, Tacchini 5-42, Sreniawski 5-37, G. Northcutt 2-11, Orr 3-4, Scott 3-2. Mac-Hi: White 13-84, Brinkley 12-40, Gilmore 4-(-4).
PASSING — Hen: Orr 8-11-106-2-0. Mac-Hi: Gilmore 11-25-131-1-2.
RECEIVING — Hen: Dixon 1-35, Lawrie 1-29, Tacchini 1-18, J. Northcutt 2-13, Stork 1-8, Sreniawski 1-6, Graham 1-(-3). Mac-Hi: Quist-Knopf 5-66, Humbert 3-27, Brinkley 2-29, White 1-9.