LA GRANDE, Ore. — McLoughlin High School’s volleyball team had won its last three matches before running into Greater Oregon League frontrunner La Grande here on Tuesday.
The Pioneers came in fresh off successive victories over DeSales, Umatilla and Ontario, but first-place La Grande routed them in straight sets 25-4, 25-8, 25-12.
“Tonight was a rough night,” Pioneers coach Lucy Deal said. “Playing La Grande, which has a phenomenal program and which has beaten us handily in the past, is a hard mental hurdle for our ladies to overcome. We are definitely more talented than what we showed tonight, and it’s hard as a coach to watch a talented group of girls not realize their own potential. We did progressively get better through the sets, but it just wasn’t enough.”
Mac-Hi (6-12 overall, 1-4 in the GOL) battled La Grande with Leslie Diaz, Sophia Oliva and Abby Richwine leading the Pioneers in serves-over.
Diaz finished the night with 52 assists while Jaycee Deal, Emma Leber and Richwine each made two blocks.
Richwine also scored five kills with Sydney Dibble and Deal handling Mac-Hi passing from the backcourt.
Sydney also had 11 digs while Darby Rhoads and Oliva each made five.
Now even with Ontario at the bottom of league standings, the Pioneers next will wrap up their regular season schedule this coming Tuesday at second-place Baker starting at 6:30 p.m.