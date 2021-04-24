MILTON-FREEWATER — The McLoughlin High School softball team lost both ends of a home doubleheader to Echo-Stanfield on the afternoon of Saturday, April 24, here at the Gib Olinger Elementary School Softball Complex.
The Cougars won the first game, 15-12, and the nightcap, 18-5.
Nichole Rencken had five hits on the day for the Pioneers. She had four in the opener including a lead-off home run in the first inning.
Teammate Caitlin Barnhart added a three-run homer in inning one.
Rikki Mark had three hits for Mac-Hi. Lexi Montgomery and Kara Jackson slugged two hits apiece.
"We hit the ball well in the first game," Mac-Hi coach Russ Vera said. "The two home runs were a booster for us."
The Pioneers led 3-0 after one inning of the nightcap before things took a turn for the worst.
Darby Rhoads had a pair of hits for Mac-Hi in game two.
"Kudos to Echo," Vera said. "They played well. They are a fun team to play.
"We need to cut down on our errors," Vera said after his team committed 10 on Saturday. "We're giving (opponents) extra outs.
"The girls are giving 100 percent," Vera said. "We need to continue to work hard."