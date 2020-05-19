MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High School’s Hall of Fame/Toast to Talent Committee is extending the nomination deadline for individuals to June 29 due to uncertainty brought about by the coronavirus, according to Freewater Principal Jay Rodighiero.
The annual Toast to Talent is scheduled for Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. in the Milton-Freewater Community Building, 109 N.E. Fifth St.
“If COVID-19 continues to be a potential issue at the end of June, the committee is prepared to postpone the event until later in fall or winter,” Rodighiero said.
Alumni and community members are encouraged to nominate individuals “that have distinguished themselves in their career fields, athletics, or communities,” he said.
Hall of Fame nominations may be made for the following categories: Medicine and Science; Business or Professional; Art and Entertainment; Humanitarian and Service; Athletics; or Lifetime Recognition.
Nomination forms are available at miltfree.k12.or.us under Info and Links, Rodighiero said. Once there, nominators can click the Hall of Fame link under District Information.
Nominations may be emailed to Rodighiero at jay.rodighiero@miltfree.k12.or.us, or mailed to 17 Northwest Eighth Avenue, Milton-Freewater, Oregon 97862. Mailed nominations must be postmarked by June 29, he said.
Team selections will be announced next month and individual inductees will be announced in July, Rodighiero said.