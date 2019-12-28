MILTON-FREEWATER — On Friday and Saturday, McLoughlin High School hosted seven different high schools in their Christmas Classic tournament.
Dayton-Waitsburg went to the tournament.
This is how both boys teams did.
The Mac-Hi boys started off their Christmas Classic tournament with a 10:30 a.m. game on Friday against Umatilla, which the Pioneers won 46-36.
Mac-Hi got a nice lead early.
Dareagan Stephens and Cristian Castillo both sunk a 3-pointer to help Mac-Hi go out to a 10-5 lead in the first quarter.
Umatilla started to come back into the game during the second quarter. They also made two 3-pointers to close the gap down to three points at halftime.
Mac-Hi still led 20-17.
Stephens stepped up big for Mac-Hi in the third quarter. He scored nine of his game-high 26 points in the third quarter including three 3-pointers.
Mac-Hi led 33-28 headed into the fourth quarter.
Mac-Hi spread their wealth as they continued their offensive momentum, scoring 13 points in the final quarter.
Mac-Hi's head coach Jordon Poynor was pleased with Stephens's performance but added, "looking forward to seeing other guys step up."
Dayton-Waitsburg took on Irrigon on Friday around 1:30 p.m. in their first game of the tournament.
D-W rack up 2 fouls in the first two minutes of the game. All of the shots in the first 3 minutes of the game were inside the key or free throws.
The teams traded 3-pointers with Irrigon getting the final one of the first quarter.
Irrigon led 22-12 after the first quarter.
Irrigon could not get their offense going in the second.
D-W clawed its way back into the game but still down 26-23 at half.
Irrigon got off to a hot start in the second half, scoring their first two shots and getting to the line twice in three minutes.
Irrigon and D-W end the third quarter almost in the bonus already. DW had six fouls and Irrigon had five. Both teams ended with at least one player with 3 fouls.
Irrigon extended their lead to 43-29 heading into the fourth quarter.
D-W got into the bonus just 30 seconds into the fourth quarter. Irrigondrew D-W's seventh foul 1:10 into the quarter.
Both teams started out sloppy with fouls in the fourth. Final 2:30, DW start getting fouls called for them and takeaways.
Coach Roy Ramirez kept swapping out his bench to foul and not foul out his starters. DW comeback fell short at 59-52.
Coach Ramirez said, "I don't think we were (on the offensive or defensive end) today. I think the break kind of hurt us today. We got a lot of guys sick."
Coach Ramirez added, "I thought the guys played well today. I think they played hard."
The McLoughlin boys played again on Friday. Their second game started around 7:30 p.m. as they took on Liberty Christian from Richland.
Dareagan Stephens started the came with 2 free throws for Mac-Hi before the clock began because a Liberty Christian player hung on the rim in warm-ups. Mac-Hi got the ball without a tip off. Mac-Hi opened up to a 9-2 lead.
With a minute left, Liberty Christian had tied it up. The first quarter ended tied at 11.
Stephens opened up the second quarter with a quick basket. Liberty responded to Stephens's basket with two 3-pointers at the beginning of the quarter to take the lead for the first time. Liberty Christian's first three baskets of the quarter were all 3-pointers.
Cristian Castillo tied it up at 21 with his second 3-pointer of the quarter before Liberty Christian pulled away before halftime to lead 29-21.
Stephens started the second half off with a basket then a batted ball that led to a steal. Mac-Hi closed the lead to 2 points with three minutes left.
Mac-Hi's defense held Liberty Christian scoreless for six minutes. Liberty Christian ended the third quarter with a 3-pointer to bring their lead back out to seven at 34-27.
Mac-Hi brought the gap within two at the beginning of the fourth quarter while Stephens was out with an apparent cramp. Liberty Christian fouling kept Mac-Hi in the game. Liberty Christian forced Mac-Hi to foul though in the final minutes to extend the game. It proved to be not enough as Liberty Christian won 45-37.
Head coach Poynor said after the game, "(We were) just under-manned and played two really physical teams in a day is really really hard. We just didn't play well enough to win."
The Dayton-Waitsburg boys ended their weekend with a tight game that started around noon against Stanfield which they lost 53-52.
The game started off wildly. D-W stole the ball twice, got called on a travel, and flew all over the place to keep possession. Colton VanBlaircom racked up 2 fouls in 2 minutes.
D-W's defense forced some travel calls as they clawed their way back into the game.
Stanfield drew six fouls in the quarter as they led 9-8.
Mason Finney drained a 3-pointer to open up the second quarter. D-W did not another basket for four minutes until VanBlaircom hit a midrange jumper.
D-W led at halftime of an exciting game 23-20 with big quarter from Finney and VanBlaircom.
Stanfield scored six unanswered to open the half with two of those points from getting to the line twice.
Dylan Bledsoe sunk three 3-pointers in a row to give D-W a five point lead. D-W entered the bonus in the second half on the final play of the third quarter with a charge.
D-W led to start the fourth quarter 40-35.
The fourth quarter started fast with scores on the first six possessions. Both teams got into the bonus early.
D-W got players in foul trouble with five minutes. Stanfield clawed their way back to be within three points with four minutes left.
Tayven Seney fouled out for D-W with two minutes left. D-W got called for a carry then a foul to give Stanfield another set of free throws. Stanfield took the lead with both free throws in the double bonus.
Jacque Kerns fouled out for Stanfield with 19 second left.
After D-W did not take full advantage of their free throws with a tied game, Stanfield won the game on a free throw with four second left.
The game ended with Stanfield on top 53-52.
Coach Ramirez said, "It was a good game."
The Dayton-Waitsburg boys playlet in their next game as Desales goes to Waitsburg on Saturday, January 4th at 6:30 p.m.
McLoughlin boys ended the weekend of basketball against Tri-Cities Prep that was over before it began as Prep won 41-26.
Prep hit the first basket on a long two pointer. Prep hit the first nine points.
Mac-Hi could not get a shot to sink in the first quarter as Prep led 14-0.
Hector Castillo stole the ball and sent the ball dow to Marcellus Brinkley about a minute and a half into the second quarter for Mac-Hi's first points.
Both teams went through a dry spell until Gulberto Badillo sunk a two-point and drew the foul, sinking the ensuing free throw for Mac-Hi.
Hector Castillo drew Prep's seventh foul in the shooting motion with 1:23 left in the half. He made both free throws. Prep led 25-10 at halftime.
The teams traded field goals to start the second half. Brinkley tried sparking Mac-Hi's offense with three field goals including a 3-pointer in the first four minutes of the quarter.
Prep still held the lead after a mostly clean third quarter with only a total of three fouls at 36-20.
Prep passed around and through Mac-Hi through most of the fourth quarter.
Hector Castillo got taken out with a ball straight to the nose with 4:35 left in the game. Neither team could sink a shot until 2:17 left when Brinkley and Cristian Castillo hit back-to-back 3-pointers in 18 seconds to bring the gap down to 10.
Seeing the opportunity to close the gap even more, Mac-Hi put on the press and purposely foul. Prep held on 41-26.
After the tough loss, Coach Poyner said that next week they will work on "Just getting back to the basics. Working on executing offensively." He praised Brinkley's energy in the second half. "In the second half, he contributed some energy to a lackluster game."
Coach Poyner commented on what this tournament did for the team. "I think we found some extra guys on our bench that don't normally see as many minutes as others. I think those contributions will help us in the long run."
The McLoughlin boys basketball team next participate in the Roby's Invitational in Tillamook, Oregon on Friday, January 3 and Saturday, January 4. The first game on Friday will be against Newport with a 6 p.m. start time.