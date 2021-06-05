MILTON-FREEWATER — Hector Castillo led all scorers with a game-high 15 points for McLoughlin High School's boys basketball team here Friday, June 4, and a fourth-quarter rally lifted the undefeated Pioneers to a 39-28 comeback win over Stanfield.
Mac-Hi (5-0 record) trailed most of the night and went to the fourth still down 21-19, but emerged victorious with the help of clutch free-throw shooting as the Pioneers converted 12 of 15 in the closing minutes.
"We beat a tough Stanfield team at home tonight," Pioneers coach Tavis Crittenden said. "They were the best defensive team we have seen this year. Their zone and length really gave us trouble. We made them work on defense enough in the first three quarters to wear them down, and took advantage of it in the fourth. We were finally able to drive and get to the rim in the fourth quarter. Hector Castillo had 10 of his game high 15 points in the fourth."
The Pioneers will next play Tuesday at Irrigon, and they look to build off the hard-fought win over Stanfield.
"This is the most adversity our young team has faced all year," Crittenden said. "They responded well to being down."